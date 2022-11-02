Facts

10:49 02.11.2022

Technical possibility of water supply restored in Ukraine, for most possibility of supplying electricity – Zelensky

The technical possibility of water supply has already been restored for all consumers in Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"For the most, it is also the technical possibility of supplying electricity. Stabilization shutdowns continue in nine regions of Ukraine. Power engineers and local authorities are doing everything to reduce the time of shutdowns," he said.

Do not forget, the president said, that restoration work continues without interruption in the territories liberated from the occupiers: in Kharkiv region, in Donbas, in the south of the country. For example, he said, "more than 20,000 consumers in the liberated districts of Kharkiv region have already received gas supplies. Heat supply systems are being restored in Vovchansk, Balakliya and other cities."

"We will do everything to give people electricity and heat this winter. But we must understand that Russia will do everything to destroy the normality of life," Zelensky said.

According to him, "they do not take into account the cost of energy terror." "If you look at the price of only yesterday's Russian strike, then the missiles and drones used cost Russia the equivalent of more than 2.3 million average Russian old-age pensions. And this is one blow."

"Instead of overcoming poverty in their country, the Russian leadership spends everything not to admit what a historical mistake they made with this war against Ukraine. They are hopeless on the battlefield. Ukrainian soldiers have already proved this. But it takes time, it takes effort, patience is needed to prove that the hope for the winter for Russian terrorists will not come true. I am sure we will get through this too," he said.

