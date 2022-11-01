Russia plans to deliver Iranian ballistic missiles to northern borders of Ukraine, there is no effective protection against them – Air Force spokesperson

Ukraine does not have effective means of protection against Iranian-made ballistic missiles that the Russian Federation plans to install north of the Ukrainian border, Air Force Spokesman Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"We will use all means of protection against these missiles. There is a high probability that they will be delivered to the north of Ukraine, from where they can be launched in such a way as to threaten the whole of Ukraine. One missile has a range of destruction of 300 km, another missile has 700 km of destruction range," Ihnat said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"These are ballistic missiles, we have no effective missile defense against these missiles. It is theoretically possible to shoot them down, but in fact it is very difficult to do it with the means that we have in service today – we have air defense, not missile defense," the representative of the Air Force added.

According to him, Iskander-M ballistic missiles are in service with the Russian occupiers, but their stock is almost exhausted and the Russian Federation plans to purchase missiles in Iran specifically to replenish this stock. "It is obvious that they receive these missiles to supplement those Iskanders, because Iskanders are actually running out. The industry has not released so much to them. They have already used emergency ration," Ihnat said.

As reported, Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 more weapons to Russia, including short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and additional attack drones. Iran will send advanced high-precision missiles to Russia for the first time. The timing of their arrival in Russia is still unknown, but it is expected that the delivery will be made before the end of the year.