Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group has allocated UAH 2.1 billion to support the army, civilians and its employees, the company said on Monday.

"For Ukraine, Metinvest is a reliable support. These are thousands of people who put their hearts into their work, take care of their fellow countrymen and serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since the first day of the war, Metinvest has been helping the country to be strong. We are wherever support is needed, and together we bring Ukraine's victory closer," Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said.

According to him, Metinvest's enterprises have felt the influence of a number of destabilizing factors, including an increase in production costs, a fall in product prices and disrupted logistics. Despite this, Metinvest is trying to organize the work of enterprises where it is safe for people and economically feasible.

Metinvest operates at the level of 30-50% of pre-war capacities. The supply of products is complicated by logistics: the Black Sea ports are not available for the export of coal, iron ore and steel from Ukraine. Therefore, the company is looking for alternative ways to deliver products to consumers by rail, but the cost of such transportation remains high.

The press service emphasizes that the main priority of the company is the life and health of workers supporting production. To protect their lives, Metinvest's enterprises have organized bomb shelters equipped for long-term stay of people. There is water, food and a sufficient supply of medicines in the shelters.