Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:53 16.07.2025

Metinvest presents projects of Steel Dream initiative for reconstruction of 4 Ukrainian cities at URC

2 min read
Metinvest presents projects of Steel Dream initiative for reconstruction of 4 Ukrainian cities at URC
Photo: https://metinvestholding.com/ua/

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) 2025 in Rome, Metinvest Group presented four unique concepts of the restored Steel Dream quarters for Bakhmut, Mariupol, Trostianets and Hlukhiv.

As reported in a press release on Wednesday, these solutions are part of a joint platform with municipalities aimed at the rapid, systematic and modern reconstruction of destroyed cities in Ukraine.

During URC-2025, three of the four concepts - Bakhmut-Hoscha, Mariupol-Bila Tserkva and Trostianets - were presented in Rome directly by the mayors of the cities in the Communities pavilion. They became a platform for negotiations with donors, funds and potential investors. The project aroused interest: a series of meetings with representatives of state institutions and international structures that are considering the possibility of supporting its implementation have already been scheduled.

"For Trostianets, Steel Dream is a powerful and effective tool that has allowed us to reach a new level of negotiations with international partners. The presence of such a detailed plan is exactly what is expected of us in the international arena. This approach has the potential to become a driver for the entire Sumy region," said the mayor of Trostianets, Yuriy Bova.

Separately, as part of the URC, the Business Fair Stage hosted a presentation of the general concept of Steel Dream by the head of the external projects department of Metinvest Sichsteel, Tetiana Skrypka.

According to her, Steel Dream is a universal concept that will allow for the quick and safe restoration of infrastructure. It is based on three steel technologies: module, frame and platform. The company's specialists have developed over 200 typical residential and social infrastructure projects that can already be implemented.

The main advantages of such housing are the speed of construction thanks to ready-made structures, reliability and durability, as well as flexibility in planning and use. It is also important that 98% of steel is recyclable: this makes the solution environmentally responsible.

The head of the external projects department of Metinvest Sichsteel also showed how the Steel Dream projects are implemented in practice. In particular, the Circle of Life concept will be implemented in Hlukhiv - it provides for park areas that unite people and integrate education with nature. In Trostianets - the Unity Point, which will unite the industrial, cultural and environmental heritage of the city into a single ecosystem.

Tags: #steel_dream #metinvest #urc_2025 #restore

MORE ABOUT

20:31 15.07.2025
URC 2025 results in 12 intl agreements worth over EUR 200 mln for healthcare

URC 2025 results in 12 intl agreements worth over EUR 200 mln for healthcare

19:48 11.07.2025
URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

17:18 11.07.2025
EIB to provide loans to Ukrgasbank for EUR120 mln to support SMEs, implement energy projects

EIB to provide loans to Ukrgasbank for EUR120 mln to support SMEs, implement energy projects

15:25 24.06.2025
Cheap Russian raw materials undermine EU's green steel transition – Ukraine's Metinvest

Cheap Russian raw materials undermine EU's green steel transition – Ukraine's Metinvest

20:13 19.06.2025
Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

17:34 18.06.2025
Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

Metinvest fully redeems eurobonds 2025, continues to fulfill debt obligations – CEO

16:12 11.06.2025
Metinvest teams up with Insulate Ukraine to install impact-resistant windows in buildings damaged by shelling in Zaporizhia

Metinvest teams up with Insulate Ukraine to install impact-resistant windows in buildings damaged by shelling in Zaporizhia

19:55 21.05.2025
Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

19:24 21.05.2025
Metinvest-SMC transforms from group dealer into trader with import purchases of insufficient items due to war – CEO

Metinvest-SMC transforms from group dealer into trader with import purchases of insufficient items due to war – CEO

19:16 15.05.2025
Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

Cabinet appoints Olena Ivanovska as language ombudsman

SAPO opens criminal proceedings against dpty PM Stefanishyna – MP

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

LATEST

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Syrsky holds his first phone talk with new NATO Commander in Europe Grynkewich

OSINT project of DeepState records active enemy advancement in Novo-Pavlivsk area

Rada backs increase in state budget funding for medicine purchase by UAH 3.1 bln

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

Arterium has up to 12 medicines registered in Russia in 2010, currently rights to some of corporation's medicines in Russia are owned by Art-Pharm

Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

AD
AD