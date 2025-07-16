Metinvest presents projects of Steel Dream initiative for reconstruction of 4 Ukrainian cities at URC

Photo: https://metinvestholding.com/ua/

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) 2025 in Rome, Metinvest Group presented four unique concepts of the restored Steel Dream quarters for Bakhmut, Mariupol, Trostianets and Hlukhiv.

As reported in a press release on Wednesday, these solutions are part of a joint platform with municipalities aimed at the rapid, systematic and modern reconstruction of destroyed cities in Ukraine.

During URC-2025, three of the four concepts - Bakhmut-Hoscha, Mariupol-Bila Tserkva and Trostianets - were presented in Rome directly by the mayors of the cities in the Communities pavilion. They became a platform for negotiations with donors, funds and potential investors. The project aroused interest: a series of meetings with representatives of state institutions and international structures that are considering the possibility of supporting its implementation have already been scheduled.

"For Trostianets, Steel Dream is a powerful and effective tool that has allowed us to reach a new level of negotiations with international partners. The presence of such a detailed plan is exactly what is expected of us in the international arena. This approach has the potential to become a driver for the entire Sumy region," said the mayor of Trostianets, Yuriy Bova.

Separately, as part of the URC, the Business Fair Stage hosted a presentation of the general concept of Steel Dream by the head of the external projects department of Metinvest Sichsteel, Tetiana Skrypka.

According to her, Steel Dream is a universal concept that will allow for the quick and safe restoration of infrastructure. It is based on three steel technologies: module, frame and platform. The company's specialists have developed over 200 typical residential and social infrastructure projects that can already be implemented.

The main advantages of such housing are the speed of construction thanks to ready-made structures, reliability and durability, as well as flexibility in planning and use. It is also important that 98% of steel is recyclable: this makes the solution environmentally responsible.

The head of the external projects department of Metinvest Sichsteel also showed how the Steel Dream projects are implemented in practice. In particular, the Circle of Life concept will be implemented in Hlukhiv - it provides for park areas that unite people and integrate education with nature. In Trostianets - the Unity Point, which will unite the industrial, cultural and environmental heritage of the city into a single ecosystem.