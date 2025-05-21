Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

The Central, Inhulets and Northern Mining and Processing Plants of the Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group, transformed into the United Mining and Processing Plant, transferred UAH 1.1 billion to budgets of all levels in January-March of this year.

"Over three years of full-scale war, Metinvest's mining and processing plants have adapted to new working conditions. We have clear goals and action plans, which we adjust if necessary, and continue to work responsibly 24/7. Every working day is taxes that finance medicine, education, the army... We understand how important it is to support the state and the cities where we live and work," said Ihor Tonev, General Director of the United Mining and Processing Plant.

According to the company's press release on Wednesday, the largest deductions by volume in the first quarter of 2025 were the subsoil usage fee, the single social tax, and the personal income tax. A significant portion of the deductions were also the land fee and military levy.

As reported, taking into account associated companies and joint ventures, Metinvest Group increased its tax and fee payments to budgets of all levels in Ukraine by 36% in 2024 compared to 2023, to UAH 19.8 billion.

Metinvest consists of mining and metallurgical enterprises located in Ukraine, Europe and the USA. Its main shareholders are SKM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it. Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.