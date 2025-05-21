Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:55 21.05.2025

Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

2 min read
Metinvest's Mining and Processing Plants transfer UAH 1.1 bln to budgets in Q1 2025

The Central, Inhulets and Northern Mining and Processing Plants of the Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group, transformed into the United Mining and Processing Plant, transferred UAH 1.1 billion to budgets of all levels in January-March of this year.

"Over three years of full-scale war, Metinvest's mining and processing plants have adapted to new working conditions. We have clear goals and action plans, which we adjust if necessary, and continue to work responsibly 24/7. Every working day is taxes that finance medicine, education, the army... We understand how important it is to support the state and the cities where we live and work," said Ihor Tonev, General Director of the United Mining and Processing Plant.

According to the company's press release on Wednesday, the largest deductions by volume in the first quarter of 2025 were the subsoil usage fee, the single social tax, and the personal income tax. A significant portion of the deductions were also the land fee and military levy.

As reported, taking into account associated companies and joint ventures, Metinvest Group increased its tax and fee payments to budgets of all levels in Ukraine by 36% in 2024 compared to 2023, to UAH 19.8 billion.

Metinvest consists of mining and metallurgical enterprises located in Ukraine, Europe and the USA. Its main shareholders are SKM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it. Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.

Tags: #metinvest #taxes

MORE ABOUT

19:24 21.05.2025
Metinvest-SMC transforms from group dealer into trader with import purchases of insufficient items due to war – CEO

Metinvest-SMC transforms from group dealer into trader with import purchases of insufficient items due to war – CEO

19:16 15.05.2025
Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

15:14 06.05.2025
Ukraine's Metinvest launches production of protective shields for MT-LB armored vehicles

Ukraine's Metinvest launches production of protective shields for MT-LB armored vehicles

16:36 01.05.2025
No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

No tax effect from White Business Club – opinion

17:51 08.04.2025
First vessel carrying metallurgical coal from USA for Metinvest arrives in Ukraine

First vessel carrying metallurgical coal from USA for Metinvest arrives in Ukraine

16:06 18.03.2025
Ukraine's Metinvest cuts debt by $620 mln since 2022 – CEO

Ukraine's Metinvest cuts debt by $620 mln since 2022 – CEO

20:37 10.03.2025
Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

Top 10 gas station networks in 2024 increases tax payments more than twice

11:38 28.01.2025
Metinvest advocates for predictable tax, tariff policy, which will also help attract foreign investment

Metinvest advocates for predictable tax, tariff policy, which will also help attract foreign investment

16:19 20.01.2025
Poroshenko pays UAH 47 mln in taxes as tax resident of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region

Poroshenko pays UAH 47 mln in taxes as tax resident of Horodkivka in Vinnytsia region

17:32 14.01.2025
Ukraine's Metinvest suspends operations at Pokrovske Coal Group for safety reasons, shifts to U.S. coal

Ukraine's Metinvest suspends operations at Pokrovske Coal Group for safety reasons, shifts to U.S. coal

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

LATEST

Joining SEPA could bring up to EUR 100 mln per year to Ukraine's businesses and population – IER

Malaysia partially confirms forgery of certificates of origin for rolled steel deliveries to Ukraine – customs

Ukrzaliznytsia in 2024 posts UAH 20.4 bln of operating profit from freight transportation, UAH 18.1 bln of loss from passenger transportation

Ukraine working to open all 45 categories of Register of Damage by late 2025 – Shmyhal

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

MP Yuzhanina calls on Economy Ministry to expedite dumping probes

Anti-dumping duties more effective tool to protect Ukrainian domestic producers – Ukrcement head

Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for 8th review of Extended Fund Facility – IMF

AD
AD