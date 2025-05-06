Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:14 06.05.2025

Ukraine's Metinvest launches production of protective shields for MT-LB armored vehicles

2 min read
Ukraine's Metinvest launches production of protective shields for MT-LB armored vehicles
Photo: https://metinvest.media/ua

As part of its Steel Front military initiative spearheaded by Rinat Akhmetov, mining and metals group Metinvest has begun manufacturing protective shields for Soviet-era MT-LB multi-purpose tracked armored vehicles.

According to a company press release, these vehicles are widely used on the front lines and therefore require adaptation to modern threats – particularly attacks from FPV drones.

The MT-LB is a lightweight tracked armored vehicle commonly used for transporting personnel or as a weapons platform. However, its thin armor provides minimal protection against today's battlefield threats, making it a frequent target for kamikaze drones. To mitigate such losses, the Steel Front initiative has designed and started producing specialized steel grids that can be mounted on the vehicle's exterior.

Eleven such vehicles, now fitted with protective shields on special platforms by Metinvest engineers, have already returned to service with the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade, where they are used for evacuation missions.

"The advantages of tracked vehicles over wheeled ones are especially apparent in winter, snow, or muddy terrain where wheeled vehicles can't pass. Drone protection is now critically important – these drones are fast, agile, and deadly. That's why these FPV shields are absolutely essential," said brigade press officer Andriy Bystrik.

Metinvest engineers developed the shields in collaboration with the crews who operate these vehicles. The shields are designed to intercept blast waves before they reach the hull, thereby increasing the chances of crew survival and maintaining the vehicle's operational capability. The construction is highly adapted to front-line conditions: easy to install, non-obstructive to visibility, and allowing movement in difficult terrain.

"MT-LBs are not new machines, but they are back on the front line today. Our mission is to make them more resilient. The protective shields we've developed aren't a universal solution, but they offer a fighting chance – to survive a drone strike, to evacuate the crew, to deliver ammunition. In this war, every chance means a life," said Metinvest COO Oleksandr Myronenko, as quoted in the statement.

Steel Front is already manufacturing protective shields for Abrams, Bradley, Roshel, and Kozak vehicles – all of which perform daily combat missions. The MT-LB now joins that list.

Tags: #metinvest #shield

MORE ABOUT

17:51 08.04.2025
First vessel carrying metallurgical coal from USA for Metinvest arrives in Ukraine

First vessel carrying metallurgical coal from USA for Metinvest arrives in Ukraine

16:06 18.03.2025
Ukraine's Metinvest cuts debt by $620 mln since 2022 – CEO

Ukraine's Metinvest cuts debt by $620 mln since 2022 – CEO

19:27 06.03.2025
Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

Umerov: We’re always consulting with European partners regarding ‘air shield”

11:38 28.01.2025
Metinvest advocates for predictable tax, tariff policy, which will also help attract foreign investment

Metinvest advocates for predictable tax, tariff policy, which will also help attract foreign investment

17:32 14.01.2025
Ukraine's Metinvest suspends operations at Pokrovske Coal Group for safety reasons, shifts to U.S. coal

Ukraine's Metinvest suspends operations at Pokrovske Coal Group for safety reasons, shifts to U.S. coal

11:23 03.01.2025
Metinvest launches production of protective shells for Patriot air defense systems

Metinvest launches production of protective shells for Patriot air defense systems

20:46 17.10.2024
Newest corvette for Ukrainian Navy made of Metinvest steel start sea trials

Newest corvette for Ukrainian Navy made of Metinvest steel start sea trials

12:42 13.09.2024
Metinvest's Inhulets GOK idle for several months due to high electricity prices - CEO

Metinvest's Inhulets GOK idle for several months due to high electricity prices - CEO

14:01 03.09.2024
Metinvest builds first underground hospital for AFU for UAH 20 mln

Metinvest builds first underground hospital for AFU for UAH 20 mln

HOT NEWS

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

LATEST

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

Ukraine, Ukrainian-Korean Business Council sign memo on coordinating cooperation with Republic of Korea – Economy Ministry

Alliance Novobud signs 100 agreements within state program eOselia

Ukraine's National Bank net FX interventions rise 20.2% over past week

Economy Ministry and EMF intend to create advisory council on housing financing in Ukraine

Grain exports since start of 2024/2025 MY lag behind last year's by 6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Revolut negotiating with NBU to obtain banking license

AD
AD