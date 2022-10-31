Czech Republic intends to allocate CZK 20 mln to Ukraine for diesel generators for Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala says that the Czech Republic intends to provide Ukraine with CZK 20 million for diesel generators for Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Ukraine needs much more: I see it today, when Russia is trying to destroy the entire energy infrastructure of Ukraine," Fiala said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Monday.

