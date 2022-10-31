Facts

13:16 31.10.2022

Ukrenergo notes aggravated situation in power system due to shelling, cancellation of previously agreed outage schedules

After a massive missile attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, stabilization schedules of hourly power outages, which were introduced from 06.00 am on October 31 in all regions, have been canceled, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Facebook.

"This morning, the enemy again launched a massive missile attack on energy infrastructure facilities. New damage has exacerbated the situation in Ukraine's power system. Stabilization schedules of hourly power outages, which were introduced from 06.00 in all regions, have been canceled," the company said.

According to Ukrenergo, in order to eliminate accidents caused by missile attacks, in some regions, distribution network operators (regional power companies) introduced local restrictions for consumers within the regions.

"In the future, the amount of the required limitation of consumers will be regulated depending on the current situation in the power system," the company said.

