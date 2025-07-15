Ukrenergo supervisory board decides on company's new board, whose term starts on Aug 1 - sources

The supervisory board of Ukrenergo has decided on the company's board, forming it from five people instead of four, several sources familiar with the situation told the Energy Reform online portal.

According to them, the board members are Oleksiy Brekht, Oleh Skrypnyk, Ivan Yuryk and Oleh Pavlenko. The term of the new board starts on August 1, 2025.

The company itself has not yet officially announced this.

Brekht, who has many years of experience in the company, has been acting chairman of the board and one of the candidates for the position of CEO since September 2024, as well as another representative of Ukrenergo - Yuryk. Both of them, together with Zaichenko, appointed chairman of the board on July 1, were included in the shortlist of three candidates for the position of CEO according to the results of the competition.

Pavlenko has been working at Ukrenergo since 2007 and has been holding the position of Director of Investments for a long time.

Skrypnyk is an incumbent member of the board, who has been working at the company since 2017.

After Zaichenko was appointed CEO of Ukrenergo, Serhiy Fandul, who has been working at Ukrenergo since 1996, in particular in the dispatching direction, was appointed as Acting Director for Management of the integrated power system of Ukraine - Chief Dispatcher from July 1.

As reported, member of the supervisory board of the company Yuriy Boiko predicted in early July that the board of Ukrenergo could be formed by the end of July this year, as well as the finalization of the restructuring process of "green" bonds. He emphasized that the appointment of the board is important for the issue of the company's exit from technical default.