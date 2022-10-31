Facts

10:57 31.10.2022

Vessels with agricultural products resumed leaving Ukrainian ports – Infrastructure Minister

1 min read
Vessels with agricultural products resumed leaving Ukrainian ports – Infrastructure Minister

The vessel Ikaria Angel with 40,000 tonnes of grain for Ethiopia, along with a number of other ships, left Ukrainian ports on Monday morning after a pause caused by Russia's statement about withdrawing from the "grain initiative," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

"These products are intended for the people of Ethiopia, who are faced with the real possibility of mass starvation," Kubrakov said on his Twitter page.

He said this is the seventh chartered vessel of the UN food program.

Tags: #grain

