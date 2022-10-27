Facts

11:28 27.10.2022

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women


Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk notes the work of women in the field of counterintelligence activities of Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question about what can be told about the work of Ukrainian agents, Maliuk said: "For obvious reasons, I will not disclose specifics to the public, so as not to decipher the forms and methods, not to substitute sources working behind enemy lines, including in the Russian Federation."

He added: "At the same time, I want to thank the women separately. These are the best agents, real Amazons in the field of counterintelligence activities, conducting mega-filigreed agent penetrations, many operations have been successfully implemented thanks to the female agent presence."

According to Maliuk, some agents have already gone through plastic surgery and data changes so as not to be in danger.

In general, as the acting head of the SBU stressed, the sphere of counterintelligence activity is one of those areas that the Ukrainian Security Service is improving and developing.

