Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the "fiercest battles" that continue in Donetsk region.

“The fiercest battles are in Donetsk region: Bakhmut direction, Avdiyivka. The craziness of the Russian command is now most visible there: day after day for months, they drive people there to death, concentrate the maximum power of artillery strikes there. All our soldiers who hold positions in these directions in Donetsk region are simply heroes,” he said in his traditional video address on Wednesday night.

According to him, “active actions in other directions continue. Today I would like to mention the soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade for their bravery in liberating the occupied territories in Luhansk region.”

“Today, during the day, the air raid alerts sounded several times over most of the territory of our state. The Air Force has results – another helicopter of the occupiers was shot down, another drone,” he noted.

According to the president, “the total number of downed Russian helicopters is already approaching 250. The Russian occupiers have already lost as much equipment – aircraft and other – as most of the world's armies simply do not have and will never have in service. Russia will not be able to recover these losses.”

“I thank all our fighters for such a gradual and irreversible demilitarization of the enemy. Glory to all who fight and work for the freedom of Ukraine!” Zelensky said.