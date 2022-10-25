Facts

09:39 25.10.2022

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

Zelensky thanks Secretary General Guterres on UN Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Secretary General of this organization Antonio Guterres on UN Day.

“And I want to thank Mr. António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, for our cooperation, for the fact that he truly defends the Charter of the United Nations and global peace,” he said in his traditional video address ON Monday night.

“We have already achieved good results together - this is the release of our prisoners who were held in Russia, this is the grain export initiative, which makes it possible to alleviate the acuteness of the food crisis in the world, this is multifaceted cooperation in UN structures. Thanks for all your help with this! And I believe that we can achieve even more,” Zelensky stated.

