09:39 25.10.2022

IAEA experts to inspect two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in coming days

IAEA inspectors intend to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming days at the request of Kyiv, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"The IAEA received a written request from Ukraine to send teams of inspectors to carry out verification activities at the two locations," he said.

"The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations. No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there," he added.

"The IAEA is preparing to visit the locations in the coming days. The purpose of the safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and material," the report says.

