German President arrives in Ukraine – media

“German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a surprise visit, his first since Russia invaded the country on February 24, the German TV company ntv reported. Steinmeier said he was looking forward to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the TV company added,” the message reads.