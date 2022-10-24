Facts

16:16 24.10.2022

Kuleba, Borrell agree to work together to counter Russian lie about Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba, Borrell agree to work together to counter Russian lie about Ukraine

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell have agreed to work actively together to counter Russian lie about Ukraine.

"I had a call with Josep Borrell who welcomed Ukraine's decision to invite IAEA experts. We agreed to work actively together in the coming hours and days to deliver facts and counter another Russian lie about Ukraine in the Global South, including Latin America, Africa, and Asia," he said on Twitter on Monday.

