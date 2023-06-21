Press Conferences

14:19 21.06.2023

Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

The share of those who consider themselves a free person has increased in Ukraine from 62% to 84% compared to 2021.

This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from May 23 to May 31, 2023 as part of the MATRA Program project, funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ukraine. The results of the survey were presented at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"If it is necessary to choose what is more important - freedom or equality, 75% of respondents choose freedom (in 2022 there were 71%, in 2020 - 64%). But, if choosing between freedom and security, then Ukrainians more often choose security (54.5%, and 44% choose freedom). However, the choice in favor of security is now significantly less than in 2020, when 66% of Ukrainians gave preference to security (and this is in a situation where a large-scale war is going on in Ukraine and the urgency of the security issue has increased enormously)," the Razumkov Center said in a press release.

As noted, if it is necessary to choose between freedom and prosperity, the choice of freedom by Ukrainians is constantly growing. If in 2010 the shares of those who preferred freedom and those who preferred prosperity were approximately equal (32% and 30%, respectively), in May 2023 the share of the first increased to 51%, while the share of the latter decreased to 23%.

Some 2,020 respondents over the age of 18 were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional sample deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

The survey was conducted on a stratified multi-stage sample using random selection at the first stages of sampling and the quota method of selecting respondents at the final stage (when respondents were selected according to gender and age quotas). The sample structure corresponds to the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted, as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, and type of settlement).

