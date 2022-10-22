Rada offered to recognize Belarus temporarily occupied by Russia

A group of MPs proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a statement condemning the occupation of the territory of the Republic of Belarus by the Russian Federation.

The corresponding draft Resolution No. 8148 has been registered in Parliament.

The text of the document is currently not available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, but one of the co-authors, a member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko, noted on his Telegram channel that by adopting such a statement, Ukraine will be able to recognize the temporary occupation of Belarus by Russia and appeal to the international community about it.

In addition, according to Honcharenko, the draft resolution contains a proposal to deprive the government of Alexander Lukashenko of international legal personality, to terminate Belarus' participation in international organizations.

The parliamentarians also consider it necessary to synchronize sanctions against Russia and Belarus as an occupied territory and eliminate the possibility of Russia circumventing sanctions through Belarus and using this country as an offshore zone.

"Lukashenko helps Putin kill our citizens, destroy our homes and infrastructure. Russia has already implemented the de facto anschluss of Belarus, and Lukashenko is only fulfilling the whims of the Russian dictator. It is necessary to put maximum pressure on this illegal regime," Honcharenko said.