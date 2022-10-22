Facts

16:20 22.10.2022

Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

1 min read
Zelensky after another enemy attack: World can and must stop this terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that "the world can and must stop the terror" of Russia against Ukrainians.

“The aggressor continues to terrorize our country. At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down. Thanks to all air defense services for their work. To all energy workers and services that are currently working at the sites of impact and restoring our infrastructure. You are our heroes!” Zelensky said on Telegram.

He also marked up a photo of one of the flaming objects and emphasized: “the photo is just one of the examples of how the enemy tries to break us! These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists. The world can and must stop this terror.“

Tags: #terror #zelensky

