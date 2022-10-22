Several missiles flying to Kyiv shot down by air defense in region – Klitschko
Several missiles flying to Kyiv were shot down in the region by air defense forces, the air alert continues, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.
"Several missiles flying to Kyiv were shot down in the area of air defense forces. Thanks to our defenders! The air alert continues. Stay in shelters, take care of your safety. Save electricity and be sympathetic to the restriction of its supply," he wrote on the Telegram channel.