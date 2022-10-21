Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolaiv region

On Friday, October 21, a Russian aircraft was shot down in Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv regional military administration, said.

"During the air raid alarm, minus the enemy Su-25 aircraft. Don't roam," Kim wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the Pivden air command, the Russian attack aircraft was shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade.

"On October 21, around 16:00, in Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Pivden air command," the message on Facebook says.