Facts

18:39 21.10.2022

Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolaiv region

1 min read
Russian Su-25 shot down in Mykolaiv region

On Friday, October 21, a Russian aircraft was shot down in Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv regional military administration, said.

"During the air raid alarm, minus the enemy Su-25 aircraft. Don't roam," Kim wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the Pivden air command, the Russian attack aircraft was shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade.

"On October 21, around 16:00, in Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Pivden air command," the message on Facebook says.

Tags: #su_25 #mykolaiv_region

MORE ABOUT

18:45 29.09.2022
Ukrainian military shoot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian military shoot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv region

15:04 09.09.2022
Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Some 1,600 infrastructure facilities restored in Mykolaiv region – dpty head of President's Office Tymoshenko

15:00 27.08.2022
Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

13:55 23.08.2022
Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

13:45 20.08.2022
In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

13:56 13.08.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

09:02 04.08.2022
Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

Powerful explosions sounded in Mykolaiv, residential buildings damaged – mayor

11:46 28.07.2022
Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

Invaders continue shelling settlements of Mykolaiv region, destroy residential buildings, schools, info about victims being clarified – Kim

09:36 26.07.2022
Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

Invaders attack port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets – Pivden command

11:36 21.07.2022
Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

Russian invaders launch seven S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv at night, shell settlements in Mykolaiv region – region’s head Kim

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

LATEST

Ukraine calls on UN, EU to send monitoring mission to Kakhovka HPP – Shmyhal

Zelensky introduces sanctions against 256 Russian businessmen, their family members, incl. Abramovich

Germany should launch urgent investigation into arson of house where Ukrainians lived – ombudsman

Russia must be held accountable for genocide of Ukrainians – Kuleba

Zelensky meets with U.S. congressmen, calls to provide Ukraine with necessary number of air defense systems

Russia provokes new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries – Zelensky at European Council summit

Number of casualties in enemy artillery shelling of Zaporizhia rises to five – city council

First results of implementation of NATO LOGFAS logistics system presented in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

Kuleba calls on German Bundestag to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD