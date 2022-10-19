Facts

12:06 19.10.2022

Russian armed forces responsible for vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine – UN Commission Report

2 min read

The Russian armed forces are responsible for the vast majority of war crimes identified in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion, according to a release to the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine written report to the United Nations General Assembly.

Thus, in accordance with the release published on the website of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, since the end of February and March 2022, the UN Independent International Commission has been investigating war crimes in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine.

In particular, the Commission documented attacks where explosive weapons were used in indiscriminately in populated areas that were under attack by Russian armed forces. The Commission also found that Russian armed forces attacked civilians attempting to flee.

The Commission also documented patterns of summary executions, unlawful confinement, torture, ill-treatment, rape and other sexual violence committed in areas occupied by Russian armed forces across the four regions on which it focused. People have been detained, some have been unlawfully deported to the Russian Federation, and many are still reported missing. Sexual violence has affected victims of all ages. Family members, including children, were sometimes forced to witness the crimes.

"The impact of these violations on the civilian population in Ukraine is immense. The loss of lives is in the thousands. The destruction of infrastructure is devastating," Chair of the Commission Erik Møse said.

It is also noted that the Russian armed forces are responsible for the vast majority of the violations identified, including war crimes.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces have also committed international humanitarian law violations in some cases, including two incidents that qualify as war crimes.

The Commission has also identified examples of both parties to the armed conflict, although to different degrees, failing to protect civilians or civilian objects against the effects of attacks, by locating military objects and forces within or near densely populated areas.

In this regard, the Commission recommends enhanced coordination of international and national accountability efforts, to improve effectiveness and prevent harm to victims and witnesses. The Commission, consistent with its mandate, will seek to contribute to the identification of those responsible.

The Commission visited 27 towns and settlements and has interviewed 191 victims and witnesses. Its investigators inspected sites of destruction, graves, places of detention and torture, as well as weapon remnants, and consulted a large number of documents and reports.

