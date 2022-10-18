Facts

17:50 18.10.2022

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

1 min read
As a result of a missile strike carried out by the Russian occupiers on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, three people were killed, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"As a result of the attack on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, three people were killed. These are employees of one of the critical infrastructure facilities," Klitschko said, according to the mayor's press service.

According to him, the shelled objects received significant damage. City services are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

"This is due to the temporary shutdown of electricity and water supply in certain areas of the capital. We are working hard to eliminate the consequences of the situation. I ask the people of Kyiv to treat this situation with understanding," Klitschko stressed.

He urged residents of the capital and business owners to save electricity consumption.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko #killed

