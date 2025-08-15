Since war start, SBU has exposed 52 members of Defense Forces who were Russian agents

Photo: https://t.me/SBUkr

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, systematically exposes Russian agents and eradicates criminal schemes in the Security and Defense Forces of our state: since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SBU has exposed 52 servicemen of the Defense Forces who were Russian agents, the SBU notes.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, only employees of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU have exposed 207 agents of the Russian special services who were collecting information about the Defense Forces and military facilities of Ukraine. Fifty-two of them were active military personnel," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the SBU, 44 traitors have already been sentenced to terms ranging from 12 to 15 years.

For example, a former commander of a unit of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who "leaked" to the occupiers the plans of combat operations of Ukrainian special forces behind enemy lines, received 15 years in prison. The SBU detained the agent in the fall of 2024. The traitor's means of secret communication with evidence of his contacts with his curator - a career employee of the Russian military intelligence - were seized.

Overall, as noted in the report, in 2025 alone, the SBU military counterintelligence eliminated three enemy agent networks.

In particular, in Zaporizhia in August of this year, a Russian intelligence agency network was exposed, which included a mobilized person and the rector of a local UOC (MP) church. The perpetrators directed Russian air bombs at Defense Forces locations and recruited new candidates for the enemy cell.

In Odesa region, as noted by the department, four FSB agents were detained together with the resident (senior agent) of the group. They adjusted the occupiers' air attacks on warehouses with weapons, ammunition and equipment of the Ukrainian troops.

A 38-year-old informant, who prepared coordinates for Russian missile and drone attacks on airfields with Ukrainian Armed Forces combat helicopters, was detained in Lviv region.

In addition, the SBU military counterintelligence prevented the theft of more than UAH 44 billion in the defense sector.

"Also, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department has blocked 114 schemes to evade mobilization and stopped 222 cases of illegal arms trafficking and prevented their removal from the combat zone," the SBU reports.

In addition to fighting the aggressor and his henchmen within our state, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service also conducts special operations behind enemy lines and participates in combat operations directly on the front line.

"In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SBU's Department of Military Counterintelligence have destroyed 219 Russian tanks, 358 armored combat vehicles, 318 artillery systems, and 73 electronic warfare systems on the battlefield," the report notes.