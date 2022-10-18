Facts

13:12 18.10.2022

As result of enemy attack on energy infrastructure of Kyiv on Tues, two people killed, one injured - prosecutor's office

1 min read
As a result of enemy missile fire on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv on Tuesday, according to preliminary data, two people were killed and one was injured, according to the Kyiv city prosecutor's office.

"The Kyiv city prosecutor's office exercises procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder [Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine]," the Kyiv prosecutor's office said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office of the city, on October 18, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, using means of warfare prohibited by international law, carried out missile attacks on an energy supply facility on the left bank of the capital.

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed, another one was injured. Information about the dead and injured is being specified," the message says.

Employees of the State Emergency Service, prosecutors, investigators and experts are working at the scene of the incident, fixing another crime of the Russian Federation.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by SBU investigators.

