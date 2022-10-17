Facts

17:21 17.10.2022

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of the ninth package of EU sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Now work begins on the ninth package [of sanctions] of the EU. I was very frank. First of all, I mentioned very specifically what Ukraine expects in this ninth sanctions package. This includes disconnecting new Russian banks from SWIFT. I don't understand at all why they stopped doing it, what obstacles - there are no rational explanations for this. More precisely, there are: we know about them, but they are insufficient," Kuleba said in a video message on Facebook on Monday.

He added that Ukraine is aware that some countries have started talking about fatigue from sanctions.

"Today I told my European colleagues very simple words that neither Ukrainians nor EU citizens can afford fatigue. Just as we cannot get tired of fighting for our state, European security and prosperity, so they cannot get tired of applying sanctions," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba stressed that for the first time in the history of Ukrainian-Iranian relations, he called for sanctions against Iran. According to him, these sanctions should be a signal to the countries which Russia is asking for military assistance.

"As they say, patience has run out. We listened for a very long time to different explanations, different arguments, but you can't hide the truth, and this truth has flown into the houses of the city of Kyiv today. Therefore, the time has come to apply sanctions against Iran for the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation. If applied, these sanctions should also be a signal to other countries to which Russia is now turning for military assistance (and we know that it is doing this) - that anyone who decides to help Russia should immediately suffer and feel the price of this," Kuleba said.

