Two people under rubble of residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, 18 people rescued – Klitschko

Under the rubble of a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, there are, preliminary, two people, 18 people have been rescued, rescue work continues, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, has said.

"As a result of an attack by kamikaze drones, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. Currently, 18 people have been rescued from it. According to preliminary information, two residents remain under the rubble. Rescue work continues. The extinguishing of destroyed building structures and the removal of rubble continues. We are clarifying the information whether there are any dead," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In turn, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that all four "arrivals" took place in Shevchenkivsky district.

"A hit in a residential building. There are people under the rubble. A fire broke out in a neighboring building on an area of more than 250 square meters. It has already been localized. The State Emergency Service is working on the spot. Information about the dead and injured is being specified," he wrote on the Telegram channel.