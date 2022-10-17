Facts

09:42 17.10.2022

Four 'arrivals' recorded in Kyiv, hit on residential building in Shevchenkivsky district confirmed – authorities

1 min read
Four 'arrivals' recorded in Kyiv, hit on residential building in Shevchenkivsky district confirmed – authorities

Four enemy "arrivals" have been recorded in Kyiv, a hit on a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district has been confirmed, information about the victims is being specified, the Kyiv city military administration reports.

"As of 9:00, four arrivals have been recorded in Kyiv. The enemy continues to attack. A hit on a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district has been confirmed. Information about the victims is being specified. Please stay in shelters!" according to a report on Telegram.

Tags: #shahed #arrivals

MORE ABOUT

13:48 15.10.2022
Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

Ukrainian military destroy Russian helicopter, Shahed-136 UAV in Kherson region

14:36 12.10.2022
Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

11:17 12.10.2022
Nine out of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs shot down in two days – Zaluzhny

Nine out of 11 Shahed-136 UAVs shot down in two days – Zaluzhny

16:37 06.10.2022
Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 Shahed-136 drones, 60% downed – AFU General Staff

Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 Shahed-136 drones, 60% downed – AFU General Staff

14:29 05.10.2022
Air defense systems of Ukrainian Air Force destroy six Iranian kamikaze drones in south

Air defense systems of Ukrainian Air Force destroy six Iranian kamikaze drones in south

13:56 04.10.2022
Ukrainian air defense destroys enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in Odesa

Ukrainian air defense destroys enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in Odesa

13:55 13.09.2022
Ukrainian army probably shoots down Iranian–made attack UAV for first time – AFU Dept for Strategic Communications

Ukrainian army probably shoots down Iranian–made attack UAV for first time – AFU Dept for Strategic Communications

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Rescuers recover woman's body from rubble of house in Kyiv, search for one more person, three victims hospitalized - Klitschko

Two people under rubble of residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, 18 people rescued – Klitschko

LATEST

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

U.S. Embassy calls morning Russian attacks on Kyiv 'desperate and reprehensible'

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Shmyhal: Russian terrorists once again attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure in three regions this morning

Rescuers recover woman's body from rubble of house in Kyiv, search for one more person, three victims hospitalized - Klitschko

Enemy launches missile attack on Odesa region, infrastructure object damaged – regional administration speaker

Two people under rubble of residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, 18 people rescued – Klitschko

Russian-occupied ZNPP again switches to diesel generators due shelling of substation, loss of external power from Ukraine's grids

AD
AD
AD
AD