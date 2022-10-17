Four 'arrivals' recorded in Kyiv, hit on residential building in Shevchenkivsky district confirmed – authorities

Four enemy "arrivals" have been recorded in Kyiv, a hit on a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district has been confirmed, information about the victims is being specified, the Kyiv city military administration reports.

"As of 9:00, four arrivals have been recorded in Kyiv. The enemy continues to attack. A hit on a residential building in Shevchenkivsky district has been confirmed. Information about the victims is being specified. Please stay in shelters!" according to a report on Telegram.