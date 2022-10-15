Facts

17:02 15.10.2022

Germany hands over 16 armored bridge layers to Ukraine

Germany has supplied 16 Biber armored bridge layers to Ukraine, according to the data of the federal government.

In addition, Germany delivered 10 pontoon-bridge vehicles to Ukraine.

Last week, Ukraine also received 16 Zuzana self-propelled gun howitzers. The firing range of 155mm howitzers reaches 41 km.

In September, Germany handed over to Ukraine six Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, bringing their total number to 30 units.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received 59,000 ammunition rounds for the Gepard guns, five 227mm M270 MARS multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, 12 155mm PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers and 10,500 ammunition rounds for them were transferred to Kyiv in the summer.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also received 23,800 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank missile systems with more than 3,000 missiles, about 15,000 anti-tank mines, 54 M113 infantry fighting vehicles and 3,200 man-portable air defense systems.

Today, Germany's military assistance to Ukraine is estimated at $1.5 billion.

