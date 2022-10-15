Facts

12:43 15.10.2022

Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

Twenty one apartment buildings, 15 private houses, educational institution, parking lot damaged in morning shelling of Zaporizhia

In a missile fire on Zaporizhia on Saturday morning, 21 apartment buildings, 15 private sector houses, an educational institution and a parking lot were damaged, but no casualties are reported, City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev has said.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure facilities. Destruction is reported. The blast wave damaged 21 apartment buildings, 15 private houses, an educational institution and a parking lot," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Kurtev said that the services have already started to work and eliminate the consequences of hits.

Earlier, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh said that Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhia with kamikaze drones and fired S-300 missiles on Saturday night and in the morning.

In the Shahed-136 UAV attack on Zaporizhia, infrastructure facilities have been destroyed. Rescuers managed to bring fires under control. No casualties are reported.

Tags: #zaporizhia #shelling

