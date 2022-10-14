Facts

Occupiers launch three missile, ten air strikes against Ukraine, hit Kostiantynivka, Zaporizhia, Ochakiv – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces launched three missile and ten air strikes against Ukraine in the past 24 hours, as well as mounted up to ten shelling attacks using multiple rocket launch systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Facebook in the updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Friday.

"The enemy does not stop to mount attacks on the critical infrastructure and civilian objects in our country. In the past 24 hours, the infrastructure and civilians in Kostiantynivka, Chumaky, Lebedynske, Zaporizhia, Davydiv Brid, Myrne and Ochakiv suffered. The enemy used cruise, aircraft, surface-to-air missiles and Iranian-made drones for the attacks," it said.

