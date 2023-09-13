Facts

15:31 13.09.2023

Russians strengthening third line of defense in Zaporizhia direction – mayor of Melitopol

1 min read
Russians strengthening third line of defense in Zaporizhia direction – mayor of Melitopol

The Russian occupation troops have begun to strengthen the "deep rear" and the third line of defense in Zaporizhia direction, mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said.

"The occupiers claim that the counteroffensive on Zaporizhia has already failed, but they have undertaken to strengthen the ‘deep rear’ and the defense on the ‘third line,’" he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to Fedorov, the occupiers are "digging new trenches and strengthening defensive structures near the front line in Polohivsky district, occupying houses and placing new equipment in villages near Tokmak, and in the own itself they have set up roadblocks and placed anti-tank hedgehogs. They are seizing new recreation centers on the Azov coast, and in Berdiansk they have arranged a helicopter base at the airfield."

The Russians also "bring former prisoners to fight off Robotyne and hold the front."

"They are intensely preparing to die [crossed out] for defense throughout the occupied territory," the mayor of the temporarily occupied town summed up.

Tags: #occupiers

MORE ABOUT

14:43 12.09.2023
Russian occupiers fire at State Emergency Service unit in Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers fire at State Emergency Service unit in Kharkiv region

12:37 31.08.2023
PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

16:24 16.08.2023
Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

12:35 01.07.2023
AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

10:45 14.06.2023
Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

Russian occupiers prevent ZNPP-5 from being put into cold shutdown – inspectorate

20:44 07.06.2023
Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

Ukrainian intelligence: There is lot of evidence of Russia's military-political officials involvement in undermining Kakhovka dam

13:44 07.06.2023
Occupiers withdrawing their units on left bank of Dnipro, but continue shelling Kherson – Pivden command

Occupiers withdrawing their units on left bank of Dnipro, but continue shelling Kherson – Pivden command

11:31 01.06.2023
Occupiers continue to turn Enerhodar into military logistics base - AFU General Staff

Occupiers continue to turn Enerhodar into military logistics base - AFU General Staff

17:51 24.04.2023
Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

11:16 22.04.2023
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

New elements of possible drone found in Romania, military collecting samples for technical expertise – Defense Ministry

European Commission's President speaks of need to prepare EU institutions for upcoming enlargement in 30+ format

Presidents of Poland, Ukraine to meet soon to discuss import of Ukrainian grain

Russia already launches over 2,000 Shahed-type UAVs across Ukraine

European Commission's President in 'State of the Union' address: We to propose to extend Ukrainians' temporary protection in EU

LATEST

Yerevan receives proposals on peace treaty from Baku

No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

Zelenskyy dismisses state commissioner of AMCU Tyschyk – decree

Number of claims of Russian citizens for voluntary surrender exceeds 25,000 - I Want to Live project

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

Russian T-90 Proryv tank destroyed by National guardsmen in Kherson direction

SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

EVA plans to launch premium format stores

Nova Poshta launches ability to send parcels from Poland through InPost parcel terminals

Demand for medical care services in pregnancy, regular medical check-ups in Ukraine growing, but many neglected cases – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD