Russian occupiers fire at State Emergency Service unit in Kharkiv region

On Tuesday, September 12, at about 13:00, Russian occupiers shelled the village of Kozatska Lopan, Kharkiv region. A unit of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations was under fire.

"As a result, the glazing of the windows and the service vehicle of the fire and rescue post were damaged. There were no casualties among the rescuers. Private vehicles were also damaged," the State Emergency Service press service said in the Telegram channel.