Facts

14:43 12.09.2023

Russian occupiers fire at State Emergency Service unit in Kharkiv region

1 min read

On Tuesday, September 12, at about 13:00, Russian occupiers shelled the village of Kozatska Lopan, Kharkiv region. A unit of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations was under fire.

"As a result, the glazing of the windows and the service vehicle of the fire and rescue post were damaged. There were no casualties among the rescuers. Private vehicles were also damaged," the State Emergency Service press service said in the Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #occupiers

MORE ABOUT

12:37 31.08.2023
PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

PGO department's head: Some 75 Ukrainian children suffer from torture by occupiers

12:09 17.08.2023
Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

17:58 16.08.2023
Occupiers shell three districts of Kharkiv region, no casualties reported – Syniehubov

Occupiers shell three districts of Kharkiv region, no casualties reported – Syniehubov

16:24 16.08.2023
Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

19:52 10.08.2023
Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed

Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed

11:12 07.08.2023
Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

09:52 07.08.2023
During day in Kharkiv region one killed, four wounded as result of enemy shelling – local authorities

During day in Kharkiv region one killed, four wounded as result of enemy shelling – local authorities

18:11 04.07.2023
Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

15:23 04.07.2023
Casualties of enemy attack on Pervomaisky increase to 16 people, youngest child is one-year old

Casualties of enemy attack on Pervomaisky increase to 16 people, youngest child is one-year old

14:34 04.07.2023
Invaders hit with high-explosive shell on Pervomaisk, 12 victims reported, incl five children – Military Administration

Invaders hit with high-explosive shell on Pervomaisk, 12 victims reported, incl five children – Military Administration

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

AD
AD
AD
AD