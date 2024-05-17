Two people killed, nine wounded due to aggressor's attacks in Kharkiv – Synehubov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

On Friday night, Kharkiv was subjected to an enemy drone attack and a C-300 strike, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"A UAV hit was recorded in an open area at 24:50 in Kharkiv. The glazing of the windows of a 5-storey residential building is partially damaged. The building of the city district administration was also damaged. Attacks on the open area of the S-300 were recorded at 24:30 in Kharkiv’s Nemyshliansky district. No damage or casualties. A UAV hit in an open area at 24:09. Three houses were damaged," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, an 86-year-old man died in Chervone as a result of dropping ammunition from a drone, and private houses were damaged in Synelnykove as a result of shelling from MLRS, a 35-year-old man was killed, two more (35 and 33 years old) were injured. In Vovchansk hromada, as a result of the shelling of an intermediate evacuation point, four employees of a medical institution, a civilian man and the head of the State Military Administration were injured, in addition, a 52-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling of Vovchansk.