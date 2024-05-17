Facts

09:18 17.05.2024

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with President of Liberia

Zelenskyy discusses preparations for Global Peace Summit with President of Liberia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with President of Liberia Joseph Newman Boakai.

“I spoke with Liberia's President Joseph Boakai and informed him of the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, including the implications for food security in Africa. I thanked Liberia for its principled stance in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In this context, we discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit,” he said on the Telegram channel Thursday evening.

