Facts

10:27 14.10.2022

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

Situation at front difficult, but controllable, necessary to increase AFU firepower, integrated air defense - Zaluzhny after talk with Milley

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny notes the importance of increasing the firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and creating an integrated air and missile defense system in the current situation at the front.

"As for the battlefield situation. It's complicated but controlled. The enemy has artillery superiority, the issue of increase of the fire capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is still relevant. The issue of the integrated air missile defense system development is also essential," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening following a telephone conversation with US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that he had discussed with the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States the results of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which took place on October 12. "Grateful to Partner Nations for support of Ukraine and military assistance due to which we successfully counter Russia. Thanks to General Milley for his leadership in this essential endeavor," he said.

Zaluzhny also said that Milley conveyed congratulations to all Ukrainian military on the upcoming Defenders Day of Ukraine.

