Facts

15:57 13.10.2022

PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

2 min read
PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday voted for a resolution on recognizing Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia as a terrorist one, said Ukrainian parliamentarian, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"PACE has just adopted a very strong resolution on Ukraine! Ninety-nine affirmative votes of delegates. Only one abstained. This is a historic result! Full support of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the resolution contains paragraphs that, among other things, recognize Vladimir Putin's regime in the Russian Federation as terrorist. "This is a powerful signal on a global scale, and this is another step for Russia to be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism," the MP stressed.

Honcharenko also said that in the resolution, for the first time in history, the Council of Europe stated that a certain country (in this case, Ukraine) should be given weapons. "We are talking about air defense systems to protect civilians," the parliamentarian said.

He added that PACE also recognized Russia's presence in the UN Security Council as illegal, since there are no legal grounds for Russia's presence in the Council, and also pointed to the need for the speedy establishment of an international tribunal.

"Another step that brings us closer to the international isolation of Russia! We are working further for the sake of Ukraine's victory," Honcharenko summed up.

Tags: #pace #resolution

MORE ABOUT

11:23 13.10.2022
PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

14:21 24.06.2022
PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

19:18 26.04.2022
PACE elects Gnatovsky as ECHR judge from Ukraine – MP

PACE elects Gnatovsky as ECHR judge from Ukraine – MP

15:34 06.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites PACE to organize mission to establish, collect facts of Russia's crimes in Ukraine for intl courts

Stefanchuk invites PACE to organize mission to establish, collect facts of Russia's crimes in Ukraine for intl courts

11:48 17.03.2022
Lithuanian Seimas asks UN to close skies over Ukraine - resolution

Lithuanian Seimas asks UN to close skies over Ukraine - resolution

10:28 16.03.2022
PACE: can no longer be member State of the Council of Europe

PACE: can no longer be member State of the Council of Europe

09:38 16.03.2022
PACE recommends excluding Russia from Council of Europe

PACE recommends excluding Russia from Council of Europe

20:40 14.03.2022
Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

12:03 10.03.2022
Ukraine's eurobonds have risen in price by 20-40% since Friday

Ukraine's eurobonds have risen in price by 20-40% since Friday

19:15 03.03.2022
Stefanishyna calls on PACE to influence Russia to open humanitarian corridors

Stefanishyna calls on PACE to influence Russia to open humanitarian corridors

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

LATEST

Russian invaders make 15 air strikes, mount 22 MLRS shelling attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours

Four Russian missiles shot down in western Ukraine

Twenty more people released as part of next prisoner exchange with Russia

Russia has from 300 to several thousand of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in stock

Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Understanding of what, when and how partners can deliver to Ukraine to 'close the sky' will be next month – Reznikov

Russian-occupied ZNPP does not need Russian nuclear fuel – Energoatom head

Britain to supply Ukraine with Amraam anti-aircraft missiles – country's defense chief

AD
AD
AD
AD