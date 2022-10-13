PACE recognizes Putin's regime in Russia as terrorist

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on Thursday voted for a resolution on recognizing Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia as a terrorist one, said Ukrainian parliamentarian, member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Oleksiy Honcharenko.

"PACE has just adopted a very strong resolution on Ukraine! Ninety-nine affirmative votes of delegates. Only one abstained. This is a historic result! Full support of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the resolution contains paragraphs that, among other things, recognize Vladimir Putin's regime in the Russian Federation as terrorist. "This is a powerful signal on a global scale, and this is another step for Russia to be recognized as a sponsor of terrorism," the MP stressed.

Honcharenko also said that in the resolution, for the first time in history, the Council of Europe stated that a certain country (in this case, Ukraine) should be given weapons. "We are talking about air defense systems to protect civilians," the parliamentarian said.

He added that PACE also recognized Russia's presence in the UN Security Council as illegal, since there are no legal grounds for Russia's presence in the Council, and also pointed to the need for the speedy establishment of an international tribunal.

"Another step that brings us closer to the international isolation of Russia! We are working further for the sake of Ukraine's victory," Honcharenko summed up.