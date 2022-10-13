Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the intention of Paris to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression.

"We don't want a world war. We help Ukraine resist on its land, but never attack Russia. Vladimir Putin must stop the war and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Macron wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He stated that France would transfer Caesar artillery mounts to Ukraine to conduct a counteroffensive, radars, systems and missiles to protect against air attacks, armored personnel carriers, and also help train the Ukrainian military.

"We will continue to support the Ukrainian resistance and intensify our military assistance," the head of the French state summed up.