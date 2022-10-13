Facts

14:38 13.10.2022

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons only when he knows well that there will be no consequences for him, now the task of Europe is to show him that he is isolated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is sure.

As Zelensky said in an interview with the German ZDF TV channel, the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons still remains, but Europe should not allow itself to be blackmailed.

"We cannot show weakness towards the Russian leadership ... Putin will use nuclear weapons only if he knows very well that there will be no consequences for him after the use," the Ukrainian president said.

"Why did he fire 100 times [with missiles and UAVs recently in Ukraine]? Because the consequences have not harmed him yet ... He has no success on the battlefield. He must justify himself [to his people]," Zelensky continued, explaining the reason why Russia carried out so many strikes.

Now, the President of Ukraine noted, the task of entire Europe is to show Putin that no one will talk to him and that he will remain isolated.

"Then Russian society would understand that they have elected a man who threatens all with nuclear weapons as a president," he said.

Tags: #putin #nuclear_weapons

