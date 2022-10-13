UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity, which also condemns Russia's attempt to annex the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine.

The resolution calls on countries not to recognise the four regions of Ukraine which Russia has claimed, following so-called referendums held late last month, and demanding that Moscow reverse course on its "attempted illegal annexation."

The resolution "defending the principles" of the UN Charter, notes that the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia are temporarily occupied by Russia as a result of aggression, violating Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.

The General Assembly automatically took up the resolution for debate, triggered by Russia's use of the veto in the Security Council over its attempted annexation.

The resolution now passed in the Assembly, calls on all States, the UN and international organisations not to recognize any of Russia's annexation claim and demands the immediate reversal of its annexation declaration. The resolution welcomes and "expresses its strong support" for the continued efforts by the Secretary-General and Member States, to de-escalate the current situation in search of peace through dialogue, negotiation and mediation.

According to the broadcast from the General Assembly hall, 143 out of 193 participants voted in favor, 35 countries abstained (Algeria, Armenia, Bolivia, Burundi, the Central African Republic, China, Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Guinea, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lesotho, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Pakistan, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Togo, Uganda, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe), and five countries voted against (Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria).