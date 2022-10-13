Facts

09:35 13.10.2022

UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

2 min read
UN General Assembly passes resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution on respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity, which also condemns Russia's attempt to annex the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine.

The resolution calls on countries not to recognise the four regions of Ukraine which Russia has claimed, following so-called referendums held late last month, and demanding that Moscow reverse course on its "attempted illegal annexation."

The resolution "defending the principles" of the UN Charter, notes that the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia are temporarily occupied by Russia as a result of aggression, violating Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence.

The General Assembly automatically took up the resolution for debate, triggered by Russia's use of the veto in the Security Council over its attempted annexation.

The resolution now passed in the Assembly, calls on all States, the UN and international organisations not to recognize any of Russia's annexation claim and demands the immediate reversal of its annexation declaration. The resolution welcomes and "expresses its strong support" for the continued efforts by the Secretary-General and Member States, to de-escalate the current situation in search of peace through dialogue, negotiation and mediation.

According to the broadcast from the General Assembly hall, 143 out of 193 participants voted in favor, 35 countries abstained (Algeria, Armenia, Bolivia, Burundi, the Central African Republic, China, Congo, Cuba, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Guinea, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lesotho, Mali, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Pakistan, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Togo, Uganda, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe), and five countries voted against (Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria).

Tags: #ukraine #un

MORE ABOUT

11:13 13.10.2022
Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

11:12 13.10.2022
Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

Ukraine receives $1.3 bln in additional emergency IMF financing – PM

11:08 13.10.2022
USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

USA urges Ukraine's donors to improve scale, predictability, grant component of disbursements – Secretary of Treasury

10:08 13.10.2022
USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

19:01 12.10.2022
Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

15:41 12.10.2022
EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

15:02 12.10.2022
Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

11:31 11.10.2022
Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

19:35 10.10.2022
UK criticizes Russia's attempts to hold secret vote in UN on Ukraine – media

UK criticizes Russia's attempts to hold secret vote in UN on Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

Child rescued from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, search for seven people continues – regional governor

Zelensky on Ramstein: Helping Ukraine to protect sky is one of most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

LATEST

Child rescued from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv, search for seven people continues – regional governor

Zelensky on Ramstein: Helping Ukraine to protect sky is one of most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense

Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

Russian occupiers still hold more than 200 residents of Zaporizhia region in captivity – local governor

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP restored - IAEA director general

Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

Reznikov: first item on agenda of Ramstein meeting is strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

AD
AD
AD
AD