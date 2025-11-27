Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Philippines will work out all issues of cooperation

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"We discussed areas of cooperation: food security, agriculture and digitalization. The Philippines is also interested in the experience and technologies that Ukraine has. We agreed that in the near future our teams will work on all issues," Zelenskyy wrote in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

He also expressed condolences to the President of the Philippines in connection with the loss of life and destruction caused by typhoons.

"I informed about the joint work with America and other partners on steps to establish guaranteed peace. And I thank you for your support for peace efforts, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the clear position of the Philippines," Zelenskyy noted.

As reported, in November the Philippines was hit by typhoons, in particular Typhoon Kalmaegi, which caused large-scale flash floods. At least 66 people died and 26 were reported missing. Typhoon Phung-wong (Uwan) later forced the evacuation of over 1.4 million people, with at least two deaths reported, and about 1,000 homes destroyed.