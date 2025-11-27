Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:53 27.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Philippines will work out all issues of cooperation

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Philippines will work out all issues of cooperation
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"We discussed areas of cooperation: food security, agriculture and digitalization. The Philippines is also interested in the experience and technologies that Ukraine has. We agreed that in the near future our teams will work on all issues," Zelenskyy wrote in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

He also expressed condolences to the President of the Philippines in connection with the loss of life and destruction caused by typhoons.

"I informed about the joint work with America and other partners on steps to establish guaranteed peace. And I thank you for your support for peace efforts, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the clear position of the Philippines," Zelenskyy noted.

As reported, in November the Philippines was hit by typhoons, in particular Typhoon Kalmaegi, which caused large-scale flash floods. At least 66 people died and 26 were reported missing. Typhoon Phung-wong (Uwan) later forced the evacuation of over 1.4 million people, with at least two deaths reported, and about 1,000 homes destroyed.

Tags: #ukraine #philippines

MORE ABOUT

21:05 26.11.2025
In her letter to EU member states, von der Leyen outlines three proposals for financial support of Ukraine for 2026-2027

In her letter to EU member states, von der Leyen outlines three proposals for financial support of Ukraine for 2026-2027

09:08 26.11.2025
Ukraine open to US peace talks but won't budge on troops, land or NATO bid - media

Ukraine open to US peace talks but won't budge on troops, land or NATO bid - media

16:04 25.11.2025
Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

20:38 24.11.2025
Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

Ukraine peace plan moving in the right direction – Finnish PM

18:54 24.11.2025
Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

20:25 21.11.2025
Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

19:26 21.11.2025
Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

17:20 21.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

12:12 17.11.2025
Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

Ukraine and France sign declaration on defense cooperation

18:24 12.11.2025
Ukraine, Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate on food security

Ukraine, Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States to cooperate on food security

HOT NEWS

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Admission to universities for 'zero course' to be introduced this winter – Education ministry

Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Ex-PrivatBank owners fail to pay over $3 bln ordered by High Court of English, bank moving toward enforcement

LATEST

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Gulliver shopping center may open in stages, but dates not yet determined

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Epicenter opens expanded and fully redesigned Epiland Park in Kyiv

Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

First Sanctions Summit kicks off in Kyiv on Thursday

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

AD
AD