Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

“At today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, I announced that Canada will donate $47 million in artillery ammunition, drone cameras, satellite services and winter clothing to help meet Ukraine’s defence needs. We Stand With Ukraine – now and in the long-term,” Anand said on Twitter Wednesday.