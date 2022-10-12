Facts

19:01 12.10.2022

Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

1 min read
Canada to donate $47 mln to Ukraine in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services, winter clothing – defense minister

Canada will donate $47 million in artillery ammunition, unmanned cameras, satellite services and winter clothing to meet Ukraine's defense needs, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said.

“At today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, I announced that Canada will donate $47 million in artillery ammunition, drone cameras, satellite services and winter clothing to help meet Ukraine’s defence needs. We Stand With Ukraine – now and in the long-term,” Anand said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tags: #ukraine #canada

MORE ABOUT

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

15:41 12.10.2022
EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

15:02 12.10.2022
Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine

16:20 10.10.2022
Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

Russia attacks Ukraine from planes, ships and from Iskanders, launches kamikaze drones from Belarus - Defense Ministry

16:19 10.10.2022
ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

ICRC suspends work in Ukraine for security reasons – media

16:10 10.10.2022
Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.9% in Sept, to 24.6% in annual terms - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.9% in Sept, to 24.6% in annual terms - statistics

14:28 10.10.2022
After Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, it's time to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Kyiv – Czech Deputy FM

After Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, it's time to lift restrictions on arms supplies to Kyiv – Czech Deputy FM

13:13 08.10.2022
IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

19:12 07.10.2022
EC President: EUR 2 bln out of EUR 5 bln of 2nd part of macro-financial aid to be paid to Ukraine soon

EC President: EUR 2 bln out of EUR 5 bln of 2nd part of macro-financial aid to be paid to Ukraine soon

18:54 07.10.2022
Switzerland hands over firefighting, rubble clearing equipment to Ukraine worth over CHF 5 mln

Switzerland hands over firefighting, rubble clearing equipment to Ukraine worth over CHF 5 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP restored - IAEA director general

Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

LATEST

More PzH 2000, MARSII to be transferred to Ukraine in next few weeks - German Defense Ministry

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense

Mobile, stationary units for fight against kamikaze drones created in Zaporizhia – Starukh

Russian occupiers still hold more than 200 residents of Zaporizhia region in captivity – local governor

External power supply to Zaporizhia NPP restored - IAEA director general

Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format will continue to build Ukraine's defensive capacity – Austin

More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

Reznikov: first item on agenda of Ramstein meeting is strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

Invaders bring Iranian instructors to Kherson region, Crimea to launch kamikaze drones

NATO to host defense ministerial meeting, Ramstein Contact Group meeting with Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
AD