Facts

15:06 12.10.2022

Reznikov: first item on agenda of Ramstein meeting is strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

Reznikov: first item on agenda of Ramstein meeting is strengthening of Ukraine's air defense

The first thing on the agenda of the Ramstein meeting, which began in Brussels on Wednesday, is the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Our work begins within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Ramstein 6 and the NATO Defense Ministerial. Also having important bilateral meetings. Item No. 1 on today's agenda is strengthening Ukraine's air defense," Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

