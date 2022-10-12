Russians shell Zaporizhia region, 7 people killed, same number injured

The Russians shelled Zaporizhia region, as a result of which seven people were killed and the same number were injured, the relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine.

"Zaporizhia region is under attack again. Russian terrorists, who called themselves an army, fired at the region with MLRS and artillery. 'Arrivals' occurred in the city of Orikhiv and the town of Stepnohirsk. As a result of brutal shelling, seven people were killed and the same number were injured. Relevant services are already working to eliminate consequences of the shelling," he wrote on his Telegram channel.