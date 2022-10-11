Stoltenberg: It's important for Ukraine to win struggle against Russia, otherwise world will be vulnerable to Russian aggression

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said it is important for Ukraine to win the war against Russia, otherwise the world will be vulnerable for further Russia's aggression.

He said this at a press conference ahead of the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers due in Brussels on October 12-13.

It is important for everyone now that Ukraine wins the struggle, the war against the Russian occupation forces. Otherwise, if Putin wins, it will be a defeat for everyone that will make the world more dangerous and vulnerable for Russia's further aggression, Stoltenberg said.

He also said that the Allies use NATO's stocks to support Ukraine and it is important to replenish them.