The sounds of explosions are heard in Lviv, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

In particular, the sounds of two explosions were clearly audible in the central part of the city.

As head of Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky later said, the occupiers attacked an energy facility in Lviv region.

"Stay in sheletrs! Do not spread photos, videos and rumors," Kozytsky wrote on Telegram.