Facts

11:31 11.10.2022

Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

2 min read
Most countries will be in a very vulnerable and unprotected position if the Russian vision of the future prevails, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia said, calling for saving the UN.

"The only thing that Russia is afraid of is our strong unity of purpose in defense of the UN Charter, in defense of the right of every country to benefit from respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have to save the United Nations. Not for the sake of this Hall, high-level weeks and other procedural and protocol issues that have been our routine since 1945. We need to do it for the sake of ourselves as most of us will find ourselves extremely vulnerable and unprotected if the Russian vision of the future prevails. A future where only nuclear power, size of the armed forces and number of warships and aircraft matter," Kyslytsia said at the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

The diplomat pointed out that on Monday terrorist Russia shelled Kyiv and many other Ukrainian cities across the country, using at least 84 missiles and two dozen UAVs.

"The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people," Kyslytsia said.

"Suffering defeats on the battlefield, Russia takes it out on the peaceful residents of Ukrainian cities," he said.

"Russia now tries its best to bring us back to the 1930s, when Hitler destroyed sovereign nations by invasion, fake referenda and Anschluss. And we are now at a tipping point where the UN will either restore its credibility or it will ultimately fall in failure. And if the latter happens, we should blame nobody but ourselves. Because it's our responsibility to defend the principles of the UN Charter," Kyslytsia said.

"A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it enters the General Assembly; and the hall is filled up with the smell of smoldering human flesh," he added.

"That's what we have tolerated too long in Syria, that's what is happening today in Ukraine. Same dictator in the Kremlin, same Russian generals well-known for scorched-earth tactics in wars led in Syria and Chechnya, and today in Ukraine," the diplomat said.

Tags: #un #kyslytsia

