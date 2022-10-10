Facts

18:56 10.10.2022

GTSOU continues to ensure uninterrupted gas transportation for needs of country

GTSOU continues to ensure uninterrupted gas transportation for needs of country

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) continues to ensure uninterrupted gas transportation for the needs of Ukraine, some GTS facilities temporarily activated backup power circuits due to Russian shelling of energy infrastructure.

"The company's employees, despite the danger, continue to reliably carry out their work - to transport gas, to restore the infrastructure damaged by the terrorist country. We remain calm and continue to work," the operator said on Facebook.

Tags: #gas #transportation #gtsou

