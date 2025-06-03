Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:28 03.06.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

Ukraine is experiencing a significant gas shortage as a result of heavy Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"We have a deficit – I won't specify the exact figure right now, but it's a substantial amount. We're facing this issue because of large-scale strikes targeting gas storage facilities and gas extraction infrastructure. These attacks began in the autumn of last year," Zelenskyy said during a Zoom call with journalists on Monday.

According to the president, Ukraine has lost certain capabilities that are currently being restored. "However, we have agreed with the Minister of Energy to look for ways to cover this deficit, should we be unable to fully restore operations or ensure sufficient gas supplies for our population," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that half of the needed volume has already been secured, while the other half remains unmet. "Let's put it this way – about a billion euros. That's the figure I'm discussing with the Prime Minister of Norway," the president explained.

Tags: #gas #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:35 02.06.2025
New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

20:26 02.06.2025
Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

19:35 02.06.2025
Energy Ministry announces elimination of legal uncertainty in market for gas supply system operation services

Energy Ministry announces elimination of legal uncertainty in market for gas supply system operation services

19:02 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

18:27 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

17:48 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy and partners at Vilnius summit agree on new solutions to support Ukraine's defense

Zelenskyy and partners at Vilnius summit agree on new solutions to support Ukraine's defense

17:37 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy signs law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

Zelenskyy signs law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

14:41 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

12:05 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

10:53 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to pay $665.5 mln on GDP warrants from June 2, but insists on their restructuring in future

Fitch affirms MHP's rating at 'CC', highly appreciates acquisition of Spanish UVESA

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

LATEST

Business activity expectations in May become positive again – NBU survey

Slavski and Rozhanka Park to sign investment agreements with govt on state benefits to implement resorts in Carpathians

Arricano trade center's operation in Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhia demonstrates prospects for reconstruction, development of these cities

Beef production in Ukraine falls 16% in April

Ukraine's TAS Group to merge TAScombank, Idea Bank, eyes insurance company acquisitions – owner Tigipko

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar aims to boost non-telecom revenue to 50% within 5 years via $1 bln investment

Growth of capital investments in Ukraine in Q1 2025 slows down to 32.5%

Ukraine to pay $665.5 mln on GDP warrants from June 2, but insists on their restructuring in future

Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

Sky Bank accredits 9th and 10th houses of Syretski Sady residential complex in eOselia program

AD
AD