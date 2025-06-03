Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

Ukraine is experiencing a significant gas shortage as a result of heavy Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"We have a deficit – I won't specify the exact figure right now, but it's a substantial amount. We're facing this issue because of large-scale strikes targeting gas storage facilities and gas extraction infrastructure. These attacks began in the autumn of last year," Zelenskyy said during a Zoom call with journalists on Monday.

According to the president, Ukraine has lost certain capabilities that are currently being restored. "However, we have agreed with the Minister of Energy to look for ways to cover this deficit, should we be unable to fully restore operations or ensure sufficient gas supplies for our population," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that half of the needed volume has already been secured, while the other half remains unmet. "Let's put it this way – about a billion euros. That's the figure I'm discussing with the Prime Minister of Norway," the president explained.