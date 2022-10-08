Facts

16:49 08.10.2022

AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

1 min read
AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated the village of Shevchenkove, Beryslavsky district, Kherson region from the Russian occupation, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

"Thanks to the AFU, Ukrainian flag is again fluttering over this residential area. There are no Russian occupiers here anymore who terrorized and killed. The worst is over for these bright people," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The local administration has started work on the restoration of peaceful life in the village.

"We bring humanitarian aid from our international partners, people receive pensions and other payments. Also, we are preparing the de-occupied residential areas for the winter. We are working to provide people with firewood and stoves," Yanushevych said.

Tags: #afu #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

16:08 06.10.2022
UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

09:37 06.10.2022
Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

18:29 04.10.2022
More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

18:39 08.09.2022
Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

15:45 08.09.2022
AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

18:11 02.09.2022
AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

18:19 31.08.2022
Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

16:14 29.08.2022
So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

14:00 29.08.2022
AFU General Staff on defense of Kyiv airport: Kryvonos statements about his dismissal from military service do not correspond to reality

AFU General Staff on defense of Kyiv airport: Kryvonos statements about his dismissal from military service do not correspond to reality

16:07 10.08.2022
Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

AD

HOT NEWS

Enerhodar blacked out after another explosion – mayor

Democratic countries need unity, democracy, independence, responsibility, weapons – Zelensky at 2BS FORUM in Montenegro

Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

Zelensky in interview with BBC: I don't care about Putin's fate after Ukraine's victory

LATEST

Enerhodar blacked out after another explosion – mayor

Democratic countries need unity, democracy, independence, responsibility, weapons – Zelensky at 2BS FORUM in Montenegro

Death toll from missile attack on Zaporizhia on Oct 6 rises to 17, twelve people hospitalized – Emergency Service

Decree on recognition of Northern Territories as part of Japan reaffirms Ukraine's commitment to international law – MFA

Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

Death toll from missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia on Sept 30 rises to 32 – regional authorities

Political disagreements within Kremlin picking up pace, undermining appearance of stability – ISW

IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

Twenty-one civilians killed, 31 wounded in Friday as result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine – Dpty Head of President's Office

Mass grave found in liberated Lyman – Donetsk regional authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD