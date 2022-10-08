AFU liberate village of Shevchenkove in Kherson region – regional authorities

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated the village of Shevchenkove, Beryslavsky district, Kherson region from the Russian occupation, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

"Thanks to the AFU, Ukrainian flag is again fluttering over this residential area. There are no Russian occupiers here anymore who terrorized and killed. The worst is over for these bright people," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The local administration has started work on the restoration of peaceful life in the village.

"We bring humanitarian aid from our international partners, people receive pensions and other payments. Also, we are preparing the de-occupied residential areas for the winter. We are working to provide people with firewood and stoves," Yanushevych said.